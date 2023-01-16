Miller scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Carolina.
Miller followed up his own rebound to tie the game 2-2 in the third period. The 29-year-old forward has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last seven games. Miller is up to 17 goals and 21 assists for the year after tallying a career-best 99 points last season.
