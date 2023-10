Miller scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Miller tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. This was the 30-year-old's first game with exactly one point -- he'd produced four multi-point efforts and three scoreless contests prior to Saturday. He remains one of the Canucks' most productive forwards with four goals, eight assists, 18 shots on net, 23 hits, four PIM and a plus-8 rating through eight outings.