Canucks' J.T. Miller: Scores power play beauty
Miller tallied a power-play goal on his lone shot while dishing out two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.
Miller lugged the puck the length of the ice untouched before snapping a shot past Minnesota goalie Alex Stalock from the top of the left faceoff circle. It was his 21st goal of the season, leaving him two shy of matching his career high. The 26-year-old has proven to be an astute acquisition for the Canucks, providing 54 points in 55 games. He's going to shatter his personal high in that category, too; he had a previous high of 58 in 2017-18.
