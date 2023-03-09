Miller scored two goals on four shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Miller's first goal was a shorthanded tally in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. He also netted the game-winner 20 seconds into overtime. The 29-year-old forward has collected 512 points through 700 contests in his career. This season, he's up to 23 tallies, 58 points (24 on the power play, six shorthanded), 177 shots on net, 137 hits, 51 PIM and minus-13 rating through 63 appearances.