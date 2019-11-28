Canucks' J.T. Miller: Scores twice in high-scoring affair
Miller scored twice, once on the power play, in Wednesday night's 8-6 loss to Pittsburgh.
Miller has been on fire this season, now with 26 points in 26 games. He's seeing more ice time than ever before in his career (20:04), and Miller's shooting percentage to this point in the season (19.0) is also a personal best. He and the Canucks next face the Oilers on Saturday. Miller posted an assist in the two teams only other meeting this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.