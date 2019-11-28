Canucks' J.T. Miller: Scores twice in high-scoring affair

Miller scored twice, once on the power play, in Wednesday night's 8-6 loss to Pittsburgh.

Miller has been on fire this season, now with 26 points in 26 games. He's seeing more ice time than ever before in his career (20:04), and Miller's shooting percentage to this point in the season (19.0) is also a personal best. He and the Canucks next face the Oilers on Saturday. Miller posted an assist in the two teams only other meeting this season.