Miller scored a goal and an assist on five shots, helping the Canucks to a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues on Thursday.

The second star of the contest, Miller opened the scoring for the Canucks, scoring a short-handed goal on a one-timer feed from Elias Pettersson. He would also add an assist on Andrei Kuzmenko's game-tying goal. The former Ranger has been red-hot as of late, posting points in nine of his last 10 games with 12 points in that span. On the season, Miller has 19 goals and 52 points in 57 games.