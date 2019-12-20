Canucks' J.T. Miller: Sends assist
Miller registered an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Miller had the lone helper on Elias Pettersson's first of two tallies in the game. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Miller, who had been one of the Canucks' most consistent player prior to the dry spell. The 26-year-old is at 32 points, 93 shots and 54 hits through 36 contests.
More News
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Fires home OT winner•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Pushes point streak to seven games•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Point streak at six games•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Posts shorthanded helper•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Scores twice in high-scoring affair•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Provides only offense in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.