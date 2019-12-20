Canucks' J.T. Miller: Sends assist

Miller registered an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Miller had the lone helper on Elias Pettersson's first of two tallies in the game. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Miller, who had been one of the Canucks' most consistent player prior to the dry spell. The 26-year-old is at 32 points, 93 shots and 54 hits through 36 contests.