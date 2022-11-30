Miller recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

Miller set up Nils Hoglander on the Canucks' lone goal of the game. Somewhat quietly, Miller has four goals and seven helpers during a nine-game point streak. He's showing why the Canucks were willing to invest a seven-year contract for a 29-year-old when they signed him to an extension in September. For the season, the versatile forward has 11 goals, 13 assists, 51 shots on net, 45 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 23 outings.