Miller notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Miller has a pair of goals and five helpers in his last five games, though only two of those points have come with the man advantage. The 29-year-old is up to 98 points (31 tallies, 67 assists) in 79 appearances, meaning he'll need a multi-point effort Friday versus the Oilers to reach the century mark. The Ohio native has added 204 shots on net, 171 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-14 rating in a top-line role.