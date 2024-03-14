Miller scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Miller's tally 24 seconds into the game was his 33rd goal this season, setting a new career high for the center. He's racked up nine tallies and eight assists over his last 11 outings to carry the torch on offense for the Canucks. Overall, he's at 87 points, 154 shots on net, 181 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating through 67 contests. He's got an outside chance at a 40-goal campaign, and he's on pace to top 100 points for the first time in his career.