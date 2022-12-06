Miller notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Miller set up Andrei Kuzmenko's game-tying goal with 1:25 left in regulation. Over his last five games, Miller has failed to score a goal, but he's made up for it with five assists, including two on the power play. The 29-year-old forward is still on a point-per-game pace with 11 goals, 15 helpers, 58 shots, 56 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 26 outings. He's earned 14 of his 26 points on the power play.