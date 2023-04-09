Miller registered a shorthanded assist, doled out six hits, fired four shots on goal and won 20 of 25 faceoffs in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Miller set up Elias Pettersson's tally in the first period to make it a 2-0 lead for the Canucks. The 30-year-old Miller has earned nine shorthanded points this season, tied with Pettersson for the NHL lead as they comprise one of the most dangerous penalty-killing forward duos. Miller is up to 30 goals, 48 helpers, 215 shots on net, 193 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 78 appearances this season.