Miller recorded a power-play assist and four hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Miller helped out on the second of Bo Horvat's two goals in the first period. A play-making machine recently, Miller has five assists and seven hits through three contests. He's locked into a top-six role, and fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about the lack of goals -- the 27-year-old is too talented to go for long without burying one of his own.