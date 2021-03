Miller scored the game-winner in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Canadiens.

Picking up the puck on Vancouver's side of the neutral zone, Miller roared down the boards, beat one Montreal defender wide, then avoided another as he cut across the front of the net and flipped a backhand past a sprawling Jake Allen. The 28-year-old continues to show that last season's breakout was no fluke, and through 31 games Miller has piled up nine goals -- including four GWG -- and 28 points.