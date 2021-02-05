Miller scored a power-play goal and added an assist with three shots in a 7-3 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

Miller sniped a shot from the left circle 8:14 into the third period for his third goal of the season. He assisted on a Bo Horvat goal earlier in the game, giving Miller his third multi-point performance on the year. Miller has hit the scoresheet in five of his last six contests and has 13 points in 11 games overall. A solid NHL player through his first eight NHL seasons with the Rangers and Lightning, Miller has found a new level since offensively joining the Canucks prior to the 2019-20 campaign.