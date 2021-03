Miller scored a power-play goal on a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Miller's tally at the end of the second period got the Canucks within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer in the last 20 minutes. He's scored in each of the last two games, and he's up to six goals and 21 points in 23 outings overall. Miller has added 43 shots on net, 55 hits and 14 PIM, so he's usually productive to some extent even if he doesn't get on the scoresheet.