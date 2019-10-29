Canucks' J.T. Miller: Strikes twice in blowout
Miller scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.
Every Canucks forward had a point in the contest, but Miller was the only one with multiple goals. The winger is running hot with five points in his last three games and 13 points in 11 appearances overall this season. A gig alongside Elias Pettersson has proven very useful for Miller, who came to the Canucks via a trade from the Lightning in the summer.
