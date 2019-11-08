Canucks' J.T. Miller: Strikes with man advantage
Miller scored a power-play goal on two shots and had six PIM in a 5-2 win versus Chicago on Thursday.
Miller's goal early in the second period was his seventh of the year and his third with the man advantage. Acquired in the offseason from Tampa Bay, Miller has been incredibly consistent so far for the Canucks. He's recorded at least one point in 11 of 16 games and is on a pace that would best the career-high 22 goals he scored in both 2015-16 and 2016-17 with the Rangers.
