Miller logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal, seven hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Miller has six goals and six assists during his six-game point streak. He's also been effective on the power play in that span, with four of those points coming with the man advantage. The 30-year-old forward has already matched his 82-point total from last season in 19 fewer outings, and he's two goals away from matching his career high. Miller has 30 goals, 52 helpers, 144 shots on net, 167 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-26 rating over 62 appearances while playing on the Canucks' second line.