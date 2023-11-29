Miller notched two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Miller has five helpers over his last two contests. He assisted on both of Brock Boeser's tallies, which opened and closed the scoring in Tuesday's victory. Miller is up to 13 goals, 22 assists, 53 shots on net, 46 hits, 19 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 23 contests, providing well-rounded production that is sure to play well in most fantasy formats. He's on pace for a career year, which could see him top the 100-point mark for the first time if he can sustain his offense throughout the campaign.