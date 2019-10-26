Canucks' J.T. Miller: Tacks on helper
Miller picked up an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Miller got the puck to Elias Pettersson in the second period and let the burgeoning star do the rest. Miller is finding plenty of success on the top line in Vancouver, with four goals and seven helpers through 10 games. He's added 16 hits and 27 shots on goal for an all-around useful stat line.
