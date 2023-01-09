Miller scored a goal and two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Jets.

The veteran center did his best to keep his team in the game, scoring Vancouver's first goal of the afternoon late in the first period and then helping set up Bo Horvat and Sheldon Dries in the second to tie the game at 4-4, but the Canucks ran out of steam after that. The three points are a season high for Miller, and he's started off January with a three-game point streak in which he's collected two goals and five points.