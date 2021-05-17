Miller scored a shorthanded goal and supplied a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.

Miller showed off his all-situations skill in Sunday's third-period comeback. The 28-year-old forward has racked up 10 points in as many games in May. For the season, the Ohio native has 14 tallies, 44 points, 101 shots on net and 89 hits through 51 outings. He's picked up 18 of his points with the man advantage.