Miller had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

Miller scored the Orca's second and third goals. He put in a rebound at 3:33 of the second period to make it 2-0, and then he extended the lead to 3-0 at 4:37 of the same frame when he converted a cross-ice pass from Elias Pettersson. And yes, you read that right - Pettersson moved up from the second line for the first time since he, Miller and Brock Boeser played together in 2021-22, and the chemistry was immediate. Miller is already on a career pace with 53 points in 39 games, which puts him seventh overall in NHL scoring. So, look out if this reprised line stays together - that pace might take a bump up because of that chemistry.