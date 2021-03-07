Miller scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The two helpers came on the power play.

His goal stood as the winner -- Miller fired a quick shot over Frederik Andersen after the puck ricocheted off Morgan Rielly's skate and ended up on his stick. He has three goals and five points in his last four games; three of those five have come on the power play. Miller's breakout season last year wasn't a fluke -- he's cruising along at almost a point-per-game right now (24 in 25 games). He should be on your active roster even in the smallest of leagues.