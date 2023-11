Miller scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and doled out two hits in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Miller's goal and his first assist came on the power play. The 30-year-old has scored in four straight games, adding four assists in that productive span. He's up to six tallies, 10 helpers, 25 shots on net, 28 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 10 contests this season, and six of his 16 points have come on the power play.