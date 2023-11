Miller scored a power-play goal on three shots and added a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Miller got the Canucks on the board early in the second period and set up a Brock Boeser tally later in the frame. He also set up Quinn Hughes' game-winning goal in overtime. Miller has four goals and six helpers during his active five-game point streak. He's up to 10 tallies, 16 assists, 37 shots on net, 35 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 16 contests overall.