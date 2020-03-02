Canucks' J.T. Miller: Three points in win
Miller had a goal and two assists, one with the man advantage, during Sunday's 5-3 loss to Columbus.
The first period saw Miller tally a pair of assists before scoring the only goal of the second period, his 26th lamplighter of the 2019-20 campaign. Three more points give the Ohio native 11 in six games and for the season, the 26-year-old American has found the scoresheet 68 times (a career-high) in 65 games.
