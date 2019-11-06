Canucks' J.T. Miller: Tosses body around
Miller collected an assist, eight hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.
Miller was feeling some kind of way to toss so many hits. The 26-year-old has two goals and six helpers in his last seven games, giving him 16 points in 15 appearances overall in 2019-20. He also has 28 hits after the physical showing -- Miller has topped 100 hits four times in his first seven NHL campaigns, but it's not his primary calling card.
More News
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Strikes twice in blowout•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Tacks on helper•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Remains productive with two assists•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Scores in second consecutive game•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Pair of power-play tallies•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Pops off with four points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.