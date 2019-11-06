Canucks' J.T. Miller: Tosses body around

Miller collected an assist, eight hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.

Miller was feeling some kind of way to toss so many hits. The 26-year-old has two goals and six helpers in his last seven games, giving him 16 points in 15 appearances overall in 2019-20. He also has 28 hits after the physical showing -- Miller has topped 100 hits four times in his first seven NHL campaigns, but it's not his primary calling card.