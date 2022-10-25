Miller scored twice and added four hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Miller tallied on the power play in the first period and added an even-strength marker in the third. The two-goal effort snapped his three-game slump, giving him four goals and one assist in seven contests this season. The 29-year-old has added 14 shots on net, 15 hits, four PIM and a minus-5 rating. He hasn't been immune to the Canucks' struggles as a team, though he had an effective performance as a winger alongside Bo Horvat after beginning the year as the top-line center.