Canucks' J.T. Miller: Two-point effort Saturday

Miller scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

He opened the scoring early in the first period with an unassisted tally, then helped set up Quinn Hughes for the OT winner. Miller has found the scoresheet in five straight games, including three straight multi-point performances, and on the season he has 20 goals and 52 points through 52 contests.

