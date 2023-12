Miller collected two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

The 30-year-old helped set up tallies by Elias Pettersson in the first period and Brock Boeser in the second. Miller has produced five multi-point performances over the last 11 games, racking up two goals and 15 points over that stretch, and he remains among the NHL scoring leaders with 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) through 32 contests.