Miller scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Miller did a little bit of everything in Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old forward picked up his second multi-point outing in the last four games. He's up to 10 tallies, 33 points, 72 shots on net, 74 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 38 contests this year. Sixteen of his points have come with the man advantage.