Miller scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Miller put the Canucks ahead with a tally at 3:01 of the second period. The winger then helped out in Bo Horvat's eventual game-winning goal in the third. Miller was a breakout star 2019-20, with career highs in goals (27), points (72) and ice time per game (20:06). Add in some physicality (123 hits in 69 games) and top-unit power-play usage, and you've got a fantasy star.