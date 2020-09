Miller scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Miller tipped in a Quinn Hughes shot at 1:03 of the third period to double the Canucks' lead to 2-0. He then assisted Hughes for another insurance tally. Miller's offense has come to life lately, with a goal and six helpers in his last three games. The winger has six goals, 18 points, 37 hits and 31 shots on net through 16 playoff outings.