Miller produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, during Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators in Game 3.

The 31-year-old center opened the scoring midway through the first period by snapping a shot past Juuse Saros from above the faceoff circle, and Miller then helped set up Brock Boeser for the winner early in the second frame. Miller has a goal and three points through three postseason games, and he'll try to keep rolling in Game 4 on Sunday as the Canucks try to take a 3-1 series lead.