Miller is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Miller didn't accompany the team to Dallas for Monday's game against the Stars. The Canucks play six straight games at home afterward. It's unclear at this time when Miller will be available to return. He has produced 20 goals, 54 points, 163 shots on net and 102 hits in 59 games this season. Aatu Raty could get a look in Vancouver's top-six forward group during Miller's absence.