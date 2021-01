Miller (COVID-19) confirmed that he'll play in Monday's game against the Flames, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Miller took a private jet to rejoin the Canucks in Calgary, and he'll make his season debut Monday after clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The 27-year-old will slot into the top six, and he'll be a staple on the power play this year. Miller racked up 27 goals and 72 points -- 25 with the man advantage -- over 69 games last season; he's a surefire fantasy forward.