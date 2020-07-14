Rathbone signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Tuesday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Rathbone spent the past two seasons at Harvard University, racking up 14 goals and 53 points in 61 games. The 21-year-old blueliner will join the Canucks in Vancouver for the team's pre-postseason training camp, but he won't travel to Edmonton for the qualifying round. Nonetheless, Rathbone likely won't have to wait long for his first taste of big league action, as he looked NHL ready during his sophomore season at Harvard. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 2017 fourth-round pick make Vancouver's 23-man roster out of camp next year.