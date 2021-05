Rathbone scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Rathbone's first NHL goal came at 4:43 of the first period in his second career game. The 21-year-old defenseman has played sheltered minutes on the third pairing so far, limiting his chances to get involved in the offense. He should compete for a full-time role in 2021-22.