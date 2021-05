Rathbone will make his NHL debut Tuesday against Edmonton, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

The 21-year-old blueliner recorded nine points in eight games with AHL Utica this year, but has spend most of his time on the Canucks' taxi squad. Rathbone also fired an impressive 32 shots on goal during that span, so it'll be interesting to see how active he is offensively in his first taste of NHL action.