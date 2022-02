Rathbone (upper body) -- who was stretched off the ice in a minor-league contest Wednesday -- was released from the hospital Thursday morning, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

While it's certainly good news that Rathbone has been allowed to go home, he is likely still facing a significant stint on the sidelines in order to fully recover. The blueliner hasn't played in the NHL since mid-November and now may have to wait even longer before getting another shot with the Canucks.