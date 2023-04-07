site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canucks' Jack Rathbone: Returns to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rathbone was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.
Rathbone was on an emergency recall, and the Canucks currently don't have an emergency situation on defense. Cole McWard will make his NHL debut Thursday.
