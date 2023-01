Rathbone was stretchered off the ice and sent to the hospital following a collision in Saturday's game versus AHL San Jose.

Rathbone was released from the hospital Saturday night, which is a positive sign after the scary incident. He will continue to be evaluated by AHL Abbotsford's medical staff, but it's safe to assume the 23-year-old defenseman won't be considered for a promotion to Vancouver in the near term while he is on the mend.