Studnicka was traded from the Bruins to the Canucks on Thursday in exchange for Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg.

Studnicka, 23, has failed to establish himself with the Bruins' impressive center depth. He has seven points in 38 career games across parts of four seasons. The addition of Studnicka to the Canucks' bottom six will likely bump one of Nils Aman or Sheldon Dries out of the lineup in the short term. It should also keep one of J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson on the win in the top six.