Studnicka scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 7-6 overtime win over the Canadiens.

This was Studnicka's second game back after he missed eight with a lower-body injury. He's skated 9:41 in each of his two contests since returning, and his goal was his first point since Nov. 8. Through 10 appearances between Boston and Vancouver, he has two goals, one assist, 14 shots on net, nine hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating while seeing mainly fourth-line usage.