Studnicka recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Studnicka has played in seven straight games, picking up two assists, eight shots on net and 17 hits in that span. The 24-year-old forward is up to eight points, 62 shots, 52 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 45 appearances between the Canucks and the Bruins this season. He's primarily played in a bottom-six role since he was traded to Vancouver in October.