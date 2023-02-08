Studnicka has a non-COVID illness and is being sent back to Vancouver, per Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca.

Studnicka is expected to miss Vancouver's road games against the Rangers on Wednesday, the Islanders on Thursday and Detroit on Saturday. He might make his return versus the Red Wings on Monday. Studnicka has four goals and six points in 31 contests while averaging 10:34 of ice time this season. His absence might lead to Phil Di Giuseppe staying in the lineup for the Canucks' next three games.