Markstrom stopped 34 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat against Anaheim.

Markstrom is getting no help whatsoever from his teammates as of late. He's allowed just six goals in this three-game skid, but he's lost all of them because the Canucks have a grand total of one goal in those games, and they've gone eight consecutive periods without a goal while Markstrom is in the cage. He's doing all he can at the moment, but without anything resembling offense from his squad, he won't be able to produce anything in terms of wins.