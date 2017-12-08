Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Allows two power-play tallies in loss
Markstrom allowed three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia.
Markstrom was twice victimized by Philadelphia's potent power play as the visitors got off to a 3-0 lead before the game's halfway point, but he held them at bay the rest of the way until Wayne Simmonds sealed the deal with an empty-netter. The hulking Swede's now 8-9-3 with a 2.44 ERA and .916 save percentage.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Plugging pucks Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Finally earns first shutout•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tapped for Tuesday start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Delivers win over powerhouse Leafs•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tending the twine Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Suffers shootout loss to Rangers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...