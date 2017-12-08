Markstrom allowed three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Markstrom was twice victimized by Philadelphia's potent power play as the visitors got off to a 3-0 lead before the game's halfway point, but he held them at bay the rest of the way until Wayne Simmonds sealed the deal with an empty-netter. The hulking Swede's now 8-9-3 with a 2.44 ERA and .916 save percentage.